Removed To Federal Court

FCA US and Santa Monica Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Wednesday removed a consumer class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Strategic Legal Practices, alleges that certain Chrysler Pacifica vehicles have defective engines and transmissions which cause them to stall. The defendants are represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case is 2:22-cv-09039, Stephens v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

December 14, 2022, 3:03 PM