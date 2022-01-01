New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Chick-fil-A, the popular chicken sandwich chain, was slapped with a data breach class action Monday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Dec. 2022 breach impacting the personal information of thousands of customers. The suit was brought by the Jones Law Firm; Reese LLP; and the Laukaitis Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00964, Stephens et al v. Chick-Fil-A, Inc.