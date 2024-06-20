Stephen Younger Makes His Third Firm Move After Patterson Be...

News From Law.com

New York commercial litigator Stephen Younger said Thursday that he was making his third law firm move in just as many years, this time to international firm Withers. The former president of the New York State Bar Association moved in 2021 to Boston-based firm Foley Hoag from his lifetime partner position at Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler. Just two years after, he switched to Nixon Peabody in New York, a move which he credited to "his growing book of business," according to New Law Journal's reporting at the time.

Legal Services

June 20, 2024, 3:23 PM

nature of claim: /