Who Got The Work

K. Issac deVyver, Jeff Ehrlich and Hayoung Chung of McGuireWoods have entered appearances for Coinbase and Cross River Bank in a pending fraudulent transfer lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 27 in New York Eastern District Court by CAMBA Legal Services on behalf of Maurice Stephen, alleges that fraudsters convinced the plaintiff to transfer his life savings to a Coinbase account, then immediately used it to purchase Bitcoin for themselves. The suit alleges that Coinbase should have detected the suspicious activity. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto, is 1:23-cv-01519, Stephen v. Coinbase, Inc. et al.

Fintech

April 14, 2023, 5:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Maurice Stephen

Plaintiffs

Camba Legal Services

defendants

Coinbase, Inc.

Cross River Bank

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

Leclairryan, PLLC

nature of claim: 890/