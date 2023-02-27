New Suit

Digital currency wallet and trading platform Coinbase and Cross River Bank were sued on Monday in New York Eastern District Court over allegedly fraudulent transfers. The suit, filed by CAMBA Legal Services on behalf of Maurice Stephen, alleges that fraudsters convinced the plaintiff to transfer his life savings to a Coinbase account, then immediately used it to purchase Bitcoin for themselves. The suit alleges that Coinbase should have detected the suspicious activity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01519, Stephen v. Coinbase Inc. et al.

Fintech

February 27, 2023, 4:36 PM