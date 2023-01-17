Stephen Neuwirth, Renaissance Man and Titan of the Antitrust...

News From Law.com

With a formidable intellect, a child-like curiosity, and a zest for life that brought levity to the toughest of situations, Stephen Neuwirth could have done anything.Instead, he chose to do everything. In a 35-year legal career, he represented a sitting president and rose to the top of the international antitrust bar, launching a practice at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan that now contains around 100 partners. A devout Jew of uncommon faith, Neuwirth read the entire Talmud, a years-long undertaking that required hours of daily study. He was a dedicated husband and father, a philanthropist and a gifted pianist, too.Neuwirth died on Friday at age 60 of stage four pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Nataly, and their four sons.

