New Suit - Contract

Duane Morris filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Massachusetts District Court targeting Moon Ultra for allegedly failing to pay over $10 million for goods and services. The suit was brought on behalf of Stephen Gould Corp., a maker of lighting products for cameras and smartphones. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11046, Stephen Gould Corporation v. Moon Selfie, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 11, 2023, 12:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Gould Corporation

Plaintiffs

Duane Morris

defendants

Moon Selfie, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract