Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against US Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Todd S. Dion on behalf of Stephanie L. Waterworth. The case is 1:23-cv-10891, Waterworth v. Select Portfolio Servicing et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 26, 2023, 12:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephanie L. Waterworth

defendants

U.S. Bank Trust National Association

Select Portfolio Servicing

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action