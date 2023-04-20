Who Got The Work

Cooley partners Michael Rhodes, Aarti G. Reddy and Kyle Wong have stepped in to represent Noom Inc., a weight loss app, in a pending digital privacy class action. The case, filed March 6 in California Central District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Finley Law Firm, is part of a wave of cases accusing companies of violating state privacy laws by using 'session replay' software to track user activity on their websites. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer, is 2:23-cv-01639, Stephani Matousek v. Noom, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

April 20, 2023, 6:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Stephani Matousek

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

The Finley Firm PC

defendants

Noom, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cooley

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims