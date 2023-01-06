New Suit - Privacy

Jones Day filed a privacy lawsuit Friday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Amie Stepanovich, a lawyer and former U.S. policy manager and global policy counsel for Access Now in Washington D.C. Stepanovich claims a tracking device manufactured by third party Tile Inc. was found inside of her motor vehicle. The suit targets an unnamed defendant who placed the device in her car. The plaintiff believes that the device was placed in her car while she was still residing in Arvada, Colorado, where she had accused a former colleague of sexual misconduct. The case is 1:23-cv-00046, Stepanovich v. John Doe User of Tile Device with Serial Number CH40195671TD1.

Technology

January 06, 2023, 8:46 PM