Who Got The Work

John M. Fietkiewicz of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer has entered an appearance for Pfizer in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case was filed March 24 in New Jersey District Court by Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti and Nijman Franzetti LLP on behalf of chemical producer Stepan. The suit seeks to recover cleanup costs pursuant to the National Oil and Hazardous Substances Contingency Plan in connection with the release of hazardous substances from a site in Bergen County. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals, is 2:23-cv-01676, Stepan Company v. Pfizer, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 16, 2023, 11:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Stepan Company

Plaintiffs

Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti

defendants

Pfizer

Pfizer, Inc.

defendant counsels

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws