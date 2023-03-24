Pfizer was hit with an environmental lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The court action was filed by Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti and Nijman Franzetti LLP on behalf of chemical producer Stepan, which seeks to recover cleanup costs pursuant to the National Oil and Hazardous Substances Contingency Plan in connection with the release of hazardous substances from a site in Bergen County. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01676, Stepan Company v. Pfizer.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
March 24, 2023, 12:59 PM