New Suit - Environmental

Pfizer was hit with an environmental lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The court action was filed by Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti and Nijman Franzetti LLP on behalf of chemical producer Stepan, which seeks to recover cleanup costs pursuant to the National Oil and Hazardous Substances Contingency Plan in connection with the release of hazardous substances from a site in Bergen County. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01676, Stepan Company v. Pfizer.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 24, 2023, 12:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Stepan Company

Plaintiffs

Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti

defendants

Pfizer

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws