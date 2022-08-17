New Suit - Contract

Professional golfer Henrik Stenson, winner of last month's LIV Golf Invitational tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against his former sponsor AU Card on Wednesday in Utah District Court. The suit accuses AU Card of refusing to make payments under the sponsorship agreement due to 'baseless accusations' regarding Stenson's 'failure to disclose material information that allegedly materially impacted Stenson's ability to perform at the expected level.' Stenson is one of several golfers who have been criticized for participating in Saudi-backed LIV Golf, a decision which led to Stenson's removal as the 2023 European Ryder Cup captain. The suit was filed by Snell & Wilmer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00518, Stenson v. AU Card LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 17, 2022, 5:03 PM