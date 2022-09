Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce on Thursday removed a lawsuit against US Bank and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, alleging violation of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, was filed by attorney Eric S. Landau on behalf of Hirch Stengel and Yitty Stengel. The case is 1:22-cv-05814, Stengel et al v. Nationstar Mortgage d/b/a Mr Cooper et al.