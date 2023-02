Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Memorial Health Services, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's Hospital to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by James Hawkins APLC. The case is 2:23-cv-01380, Stendal v. Memorial Health Services et al.

Health Care

February 23, 2023, 8:06 PM