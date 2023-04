Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon & Polscer and HWS Law Group removed a product liability lawsuit against Home Depot and Werner Co. Wednesday to Washington Western District Court. The suit, over an allegedly faulty ladder, was filed by Robey Namba P.S. on behalf of Ronald Stendahl. The case is 3:23-cv-05342, Stendahl v. Werner Co. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 19, 2023, 5:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Ronald Stendahl

Plaintiffs

Steven Michael Robey

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A, Inc.

Werner Co.

defendant counsels

Hws Law Group

Gordon & Polscer (wa)

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims