New Suit - Defamation

DLA Piper filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Stemirna Therapeutics and its CEO Li Hangwen. The suit targets Frank Yujian Zhang, a former senior vice president, for allegedly making false statements regarding the plaintiffs' business practices and ethics to Stemirna suppliers and shareholders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01805, Stemirna Therapeutics et al v. Zhang.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 06, 2023, 3:21 PM

Plaintiffs

CEO Li Hangwen

Stemirna Therapeutics

Plaintiffs

DLA Piper

defendants

Frank Yujian Zhang

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation