New Suit - Copyright

General Mills was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Sanders Law Group on behalf of Brigitte Stelzer, who contends that her photo of a bagel maker was reproduced without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05939, Stelzer v. General Mills Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 11, 2023, 3:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Brigitte Stelzer

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law Group

defendants

General Mills Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims