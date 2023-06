Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wanek Kirsch Davies on Thursday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Dollar General and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux on behalf of Neva Stelly. The case is 6:23-cv-00764, Stelly v. DG Louisiana LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 08, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Neva Stelly

defendants

DG Louisiana LLC

ABC Insurance Company

DG Port Barre LLC d/b/a Dollar General

defendant counsels

Wanek Kirsch Davies

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims