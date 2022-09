New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Google and its parent Alphabet were hit with an antitrust class action Thursday in California Northern District Court accusing the defendants of controlling a monopoly over display advertising, the placement of ads on other companies’ websites. The case was brought by Ahdoot & Wolfson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-05273, Stellman v. Google LLC et al.

Technology

September 16, 2022, 7:44 AM