Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Monday removed a lawsuit against Target to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination on the basis of age, disability and gender, was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of a former employee. The case is 0:23-cv-60850, Stelljes v. Target Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 08, 2023, 9:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Stelljes

defendants

Target Corporation

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination