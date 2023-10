Who Got The Work

Christopher Buxton and Kristina N. Hendricks of Jones Day have stepped in to defend Motorola Solutions and Watchguard Video Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 21 in Texas Eastern District Court by the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Stellar LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:23-cv-00750, Stellar, LLC v. Motorola Solutions, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

October 13, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Stellar, LLC

Plaintiffs

Devlin Law Firm Llc - Wilmington

defendants

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Watchguard Video, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims