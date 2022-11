Who Got The Work

Mercedes-Benz Group, the German carmaker, has tapped attorneys Soheyl Tahsildoost and Mehgan Gallagher of the Theta Law Firm to fight a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 11 in California Central District Court by Quill & Arrow on behalf of the lessee of a 2020 Mercedes-Benz A220W. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George H. Wu, is 2:22-cv-07396, Stella Maloyan v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC.