New Suit - Consumer

Labcorp, an operator of dozens of clinical laboratories, was hit with a false advertising lawsuit on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Randall Henri Steinmeyer, alleges that Labcorp does not offer legitimate paternity tests because it does not test maternal DNA when conducting the tests. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01213, Steinmeyer v. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings et al.