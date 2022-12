New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Apple was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in Illinois Southern District Court over the company's move to sell new iPhones without power adapters. The complaint, filed by Sheehan & Associates, claims that Apple fails to prominently disclose that power chargers are now sold separately and exploits the policy to push consumers into buying costly chargers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-03099, Steines v. Apple, Inc.