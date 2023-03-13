Removed To Federal Court

Charter Communications removed a consumer class action to California Central District Court on Friday. The complaint, brought by the Dogra Law Group, accuses Charter of failing to provide monthly 'Spectrum Internet Total' internet services as advertised and accuses Charter of continuing to charge consumers one month after they cancel their services. Charter is backed by Jenner & Block. The case is 2:23-cv-01821, Steinberg v. Charter Communications et al.

Telecommunications

March 13, 2023, 9:04 AM