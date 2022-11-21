New Suit - Securities

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a securities lawsuit Monday against SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and its board of directors in New York Southern District Court arising from a proposed merger with Orthofix Medical Inc. The court action claims stockholders were misled by a registration statement containing materially incomplete information regarding analyses performed by the company's financial advisor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09898, Stein v. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

