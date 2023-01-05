New Suit - Securities

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the proposed acquisition of Horizon by affiliates of Amgen Inc. for approximately $28.3 billion. The lawsuit, filed by Melwani & Chan, accuses the defendants of filing a materially incomplete and misleading proxy statement concerning the company's financial analyses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00058, Stein v. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 05, 2023, 5:41 AM