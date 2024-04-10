Who Got The Work

Jay B. Kasner, Susan L. Saltzstein and Shaud G. Tavakoli from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to defend New York Community Bancorp in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 29 in New York Eastern District Court by the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Herbert Stein, is part of a string of similar cases pertaining to Flagstar's acquisition of Signature Bank after its collapse in March 2023. According to the complaint, the defendants failed to disclose that NYCB would incur higher loan losses and would need to reduce dividends as a result of the acquisition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:24-cv-02363, Stein v. Cangemi et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 10, 2024, 10:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Herbert Stein

Plaintiffs

The Brown Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Alessandro P. Dinello

David L. Treadwell

Hanif Dahya

James J. Carpenter

Jennifer R. Whip

John J. Pinto

Lawrence J. Savarese

Lawrence Rosano, Jr.

Leslie D. Dunn

Marshall Lux

Peter Schoels

Robert Wann

Ronald A. Rosenfeld

Thomas R. Cangemi

defendant counsels

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws