Jay B. Kasner, Susan L. Saltzstein and Shaud G. Tavakoli from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to defend New York Community Bancorp in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 29 in New York Eastern District Court by the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Herbert Stein, is part of a string of similar cases pertaining to Flagstar's acquisition of Signature Bank after its collapse in March 2023. According to the complaint, the defendants failed to disclose that NYCB would incur higher loan losses and would need to reduce dividends as a result of the acquisition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:24-cv-02363, Stein v. Cangemi et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 10, 2024, 10:39 AM