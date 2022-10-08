New Suit - Securities

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court in connection with a proposed $5.2 billion acquisition of Atlas by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Management Holdings LP, J.F. Lehman & Co. and Hill City Capital. The court case, brought by Melwani & Chan on behalf of Shiva Stein, accuses the defendants of filing a materially incomplete and misleading proxy statement in connection with the proposed transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08555, Stein v. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 08, 2022, 11:09 AM