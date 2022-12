Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual and Joshua Haman to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, over water damage claims, was filed by the Potts Law Firm on behalf of Anjanette Stehlgens and Robert Stehlgens. The case is 1:22-cv-00571, Stehlgens et al. v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

December 01, 2022, 4:28 PM