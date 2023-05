Removed To Federal Court

Tenneco, a manufacturer of automotive components, removed a lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA to Indiana Northern District Court on Friday. The suit was filed by Myers Smith Wallace LLP on behalf of a former employee. Tenneco is represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. The case is 1:23-cv-00217, Steffe v. Tenneco Automotive Operating Company Inc.

Automotive

May 26, 2023, 6:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Hope Steffe

defendants

Tenneco Automotive Operating Company Inc.

defendant counsels

Angela N Johnson

Katherine M Gordon

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA