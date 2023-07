New Suit - Trademark

Miller Johnson and Loeb & Loeb filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of IT services provider Stefanini Inc. The suit targets Jade Global Inc. for allegedly infringing the plaintiff's logo depicting a revolving globe despite receiving cease-and-desist requests. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11756, Stefanini, Inc. v. Jade Global, Inc.

Technology

July 21, 2023, 3:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Stefanini, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Miller Johnson

defendants

Jade Global, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims