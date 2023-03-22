New Suit - Contract

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Steere Enterprises, a manufacturer of industrial components. The suit targets industrial supplier Cikautxo Mexico, which has allegedly ���held hostage��� an order of 200,000 hoses that it agreed to supply at a set unit price, demanding a higher rate. The suit claims that the supply disruption will prevent the plaintiff from completing orders for its client General Motors, which could allegedly cause plant shutdowns at both Steere and General Motors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00615, Steere Enterprises, Inc. v. Cikautxo Mexico.

Automotive

March 22, 2023, 4:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Steere Enterprises, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

defendants

Cikautxo Mexico

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract