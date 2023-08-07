Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at GableGotwals on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Walmart to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed by Hammons Hurst & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff alleging that he has applied for over 40 different positions with the defendant's companies and denied employment in retaliation for seeking medical accommodation after suffering a seizure in a previously held job position. The case is 5:23-cv-00693, Steele v. Wal-Mart Associates Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 07, 2023, 8:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Phillip Steele

Plaintiffs

Hammons Hurst & Associates

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East LP

Walmart Inc

Wal-Mart Associates Inc

defendant counsels

GableGotwals

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches