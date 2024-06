Who Got The Work

Steven Rich of Shook, Hardy & Bacon has entered an appearance for SharkNinja Operating LLC in a pending product liability lawsuit. The court action was filed May 8 in Washington Western District Court by Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala PLLC on behalf of Shaniece Steele, who was allegedly injured by a defective pressure cooker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John H. Chun, is 3:24-cv-05349, Steele v. SharkNinja Operating LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 24, 2024, 11:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Shaniece Steele

Plaintiffs

Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala Pllc (seattle)

defendants

SharkNinja Operating LLC

SharkNinja Operations, LLC

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims