New Suit - Securities

Abbott Laboratories and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bottini & Bottini and the Law Offices of Edward T. Joyce & Associates on behalf of Matthew Steele, relates to the contamination of infant formula at the defendant's Sturgis facility. Abbott is now under criminal investigation for the outbreak, which has allegedly resulted in the deaths of at least nine children. The case is 1:23-cv-00850, Steele v. Randall et al.