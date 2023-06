New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Ocean One Grill, its CEO Tony Visone and other defendants in Florida Southern District Court on Monday. The complaint, filed on behalf of a line cook, asserts that the defendants failed to pay overtime wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-61128, Steele v. OC1 of Dania LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 12, 2023, 5:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Lasian Steele

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

David Stein

Mark Beauplan

OC1 of Dania LLC

The Green Real Estate of Phillips LLC

Tony Visone

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations