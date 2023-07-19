New Suit - Employment

ExxonMobil was hit with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in North Dakota District Court. The suit was filed by O'Keeffe O'Brien Lyson on behalf of a former field worker whose late husband also worked for ExxonMobil. According to the complaint, after lengthy litigation involving the plaintiff, her late husband's ex-wife and ExxonMobil over life insurance proceeds, ExxonMobil retaliated by transferring her from Colorado to North Dakota, where she was subjected to gender discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00133, Steele v. ExxonMobil Oil Corp.

Energy

July 19, 2023, 8:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Jessa Steele

Plaintiffs

O'Keeffe, O'Brien, Lyson & Foss

defendants

ExxonMobil Oil Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination