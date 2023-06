New Suit - Employment

Brinker International, the parent company of Chili's, was sued Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03830, Steele v. Brinker International, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 16, 2023, 5:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Briaizha Steele

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

Alexander James Taylor

defendants

Brinker International, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA