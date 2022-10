Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clark Hill on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against sporting goods manufacturer Velocity Outdoor to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, over a disputed cancellation of purchase orders for custom steel, was filed by Ranallo & Aveni on behalf of Steel Warehouse Cleveland d/b/a Chesterfield Steel. The case is 1:22-cv-01900, Steel Warehouse Cleveland LLC v. Velocity Outdoor Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 21, 2022, 6:44 PM