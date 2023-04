Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nilan Johnson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Supervalu d/b/a Cub Foods and Destiny Paseka to Minnesota District Court. The complaint was filed by Ahlberg Law on behalf of a plaintiff alleging breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case is 0:23-cv-01206, Steel v. SuperValu Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 28, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark Steel

defendants

SuperValu Inc.

Destiny Paseka

defendant counsels

Nilan Johnson Lewis

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act