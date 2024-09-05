Who Got The Work

Maynard, Cooper & Gale shareholder Josh B. Baker and Aaron J. Campbell of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings have entered appearances for Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. and P&S Insurance Risk Retention Group, respectively, in a pending complaint for declaratory relief. The action, filed on July 22 in Alabama Northern District Court by Norman, Wood, Kendrick & Turner on behalf of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA and Steel Summit Holdings, seeks to declare that the defendants have a duty to indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler, is 5:24-cv-00982, Steel Summit Holdings Inc et al v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company et al

Insurance

September 05, 2024, 11:19 AM

Nature of Claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute