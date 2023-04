New Suit

Milford Casualty and AmTrust North America were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in South Dakota District Court. The suit, over an alleged workplace injury, was filed by Johnson Janklow & Abdallah and Julius & Simpson on behalf of Diana Stedillie. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-04048, Stedillie v. Milford Casualty Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

April 10, 2023, 7:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Diana Stedillie

Plaintiffs

Johnson, Janklow & Abdallah, LLP

Julius & Simpson, L.L.P.

defendants

Amtrust North America, Inc.

Milford Casualty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute