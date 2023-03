Who Got The Work

Joshua Bachrach of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, over the denial of accidental death and dismemberment benefits, was filed Jan. 26 in Nebraska District Court by the Interpleader Law Firm on behalf of George C. Stecker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher, is 8:23-cv-00029, Stecker v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company.

Health & Life Insurance

March 13, 2023, 6:58 AM