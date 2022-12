Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Community Development Properties to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint, concerning a dispute over the purchase of a parking lot, was filed by attorney Brian J. Cali on behalf of Steamtown 300 LLC. The case is 3:22-cv-01914, Steamtown 300, LLC v. Community Development Properties, Scranton, Inc.

Real Estate

December 02, 2022, 6:29 PM