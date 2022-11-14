Stealth Layoffs Obscure Big Laws Exposure to Silicon Valley ...

News From Law.com

Since "Lathaming" became synonymous with mass associate layoffs, Big Law has tried to avoid publicizing cuts altogether, with the pandemic giving firms brief cover to cut heads before record demand inspired feverish hiring. That means the scope of the carnage, particularly in the tech-focused practices that sustain thousands of associates, may never be fully understood if law firms like Cooley and Gunderson can manage to counsel out enough idle, expensive young lawyers before overcapacity forces public layoffs.

Legal Services

November 14, 2022, 4:00 AM