New Suit

Emcor, a global supplier of mechanical and electrical construction services, and subsidiary Shambaugh & Son were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, brought by Wiggin & Dana on behalf of Zurich subsidiary Steadfast Insurance, concerns a subpoena issued to Shambaugh in pending multidistrict litigation relating to aqueous film-forming foam products. The plaintiff seeks a declaration that it has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants because they are not parties to the MDL and no monetary damages are currently sought against them. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01306, Steadfast Insurance Co. v. Shambaugh & Son LP et al.

Insurance

October 18, 2022, 12:36 PM