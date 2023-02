New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of T-Mobile USA and Global Signal Acquisitions. The suit brings claims against a lessor accused of installing a padlock on the gate of a site the plaintiffs have been leasing for two decades. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00764, STC Two LLC et al v. Branham.

Telecommunications

February 24, 2023, 3:31 PM