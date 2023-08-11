Stay Interviews Help Law Firms Adjust to Young Lawyers Chang...

News From Law.com

Associates are staying at their jobs longer than usual, forcing law firms to make cuts as the tenuous job market for junior lawyers continues to upset firms' typical attrition expectations. However, at firms that want to keep their associate talent once the lateral market picks up again, "stay interviews" are helping talent managers understand the evolving needs of their post-pandemic workforce—including second- and third-year associates who began their legal careers during remote work.

August 11, 2023, 5:00 AM

